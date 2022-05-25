Peoples Financial Services Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFIS shares. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

