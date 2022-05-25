Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

PRFT stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

