Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.11

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1598876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after buying an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

