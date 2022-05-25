Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.11

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1598876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

