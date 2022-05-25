PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.