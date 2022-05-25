Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $385,696.68 and approximately $470.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,765.84 or 1.00007276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00211677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00092671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00120992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00224475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,390,906 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

