Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PLAB traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 305,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 157.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

