PIN Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.22 or 0.57014294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00494700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008674 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

