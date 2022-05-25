Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 309.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

PXD stock opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,502 shares of company stock worth $24,950,261. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

