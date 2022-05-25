Piper Sandler Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $115.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.