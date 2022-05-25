Pitcairn Co. Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.10. 2,011,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,506.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2,693.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,329.84.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

