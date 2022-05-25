Pitcairn Co. Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 9,948,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

