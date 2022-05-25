Pitcairn Co. Has $187.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 12.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 1.47% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $187,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.30. 222,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $259.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

