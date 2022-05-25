Pitcairn Co. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 537,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,423,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,679. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

