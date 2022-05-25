Pitcairn Co. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.16. 2,151,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.69 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.