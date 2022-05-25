Pitcairn Co. Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 170,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.92. 1,540,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $246.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.78 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.