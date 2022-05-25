Pitcairn Co. Has $4.02 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,620. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

