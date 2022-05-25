Pitcairn Co. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,315. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

