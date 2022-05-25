Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

