Pitcairn Co. Sells 177 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average is $289.65. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.