Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Receives $34.25 Average PT from Analysts

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POLY remained flat at $$39.54 during trading on Wednesday. 499,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

