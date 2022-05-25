PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.54

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $197.74 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

