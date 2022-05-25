Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PLUG stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

