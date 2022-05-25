Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

