PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 5,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,245. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

