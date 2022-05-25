POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 7.1%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.97. 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $670.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.39.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.