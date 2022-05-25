Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com in the first quarter worth $334,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

