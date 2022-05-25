PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

