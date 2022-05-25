Project TXA Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last Week (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $161,126.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,588.19 or 0.42607635 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00502091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008707 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

