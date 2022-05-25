ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:UYM)

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 31.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 18.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

