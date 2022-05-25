Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSR. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

