ProxyNode Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $22,738.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00208778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00326331 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,962,388 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.