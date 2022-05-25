Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.77. Prudential shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 1,571 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,475 ($18.56) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,375 ($17.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,590 ($20.01) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.63) to GBX 1,665 ($20.95) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,304.67.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.