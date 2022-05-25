Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,200 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.62% of Genworth Financial worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,845,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

