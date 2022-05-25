Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 87,168 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

