Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Vonage worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VG stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,452 shares of company stock worth $5,659,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

