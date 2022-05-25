Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 309.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

