Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

