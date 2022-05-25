Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 610 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.67 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

