Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $365.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $325.99 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $276.15 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
