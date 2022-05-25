Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $365.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $325.99 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $276.15 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

