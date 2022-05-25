Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from €58.00 ($61.70) to €70.50 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.88.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.65 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

