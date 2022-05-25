PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $393.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,638.23 or 0.99995246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

