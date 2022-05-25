Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

CRK stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

