Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

MTDR stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

