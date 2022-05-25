Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,098. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.