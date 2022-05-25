Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Issued By B. Riley

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. Cowen cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

