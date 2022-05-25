Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Decreased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Orla Mining stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

