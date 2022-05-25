Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 1,228,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,075. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.