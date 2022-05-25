Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Quanta Services worth $295,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

