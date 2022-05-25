Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,203 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,471,000 after acquiring an additional 160,871 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,998. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

